On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

British rapper Dizzee Rascal denies assaulting ex-girlfriend

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 9:18 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — British rapper Dizzee Rascal pleaded not guilty on Friday to a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend.

The musician, whose full name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court and denied headbutting Cassandra Jones at a home in south London in June. The Metropolitan Police force has previously reported minor injuries following the alleged incident.

Defense lawyer Iskander Fernandez said the 36-year-old Mills “denies pushing his head into the complainant’s head and denies pushing her to the floor.” Mills was released on bail and is due to stand trial in February.

Dizzee Rascal released his debut album, “Boy in Da Corner,” in 2003 and was among the first breakout stars from the distinctly British genre of hip-hop known as grime. His hits include “Bonkers” and “Dance Wiv Me.”

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire