On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Country singer Brett Eldredge encounters bear in garage

The Associated Press
September 9, 2021 2:41 pm
1 min read
      

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Country singer Brett Eldredge has had another encounter with wildlife, this one involving a bear at a North Carolina home.

This week, Eldredge posted a video of the run-in after the bear entered a garage at a home in Asheville, North Carolina, as he was about to go on a hike, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“Opened the garage door to go on a hike and had a new friend waiting to say hello,” Eldredge wrote on Instagram.

The video shows the bear pulling the bin away from a garage wall, turning it over and trying to pry it open. Meanwhile, Eldredge and others were yelling to scare it off. The bear eventually gave up, backing out of the garage without getting a meal.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

In 2017, Eldredge posted video of a snake raising itself out of a toilet while he was staying at a resort in the Bahamas to celebrate the new year.

Eldredge did not say why he was in Asheville, but the singer is currently preparing for a tour which starts next week.

Bear encounters are becoming more common in western North Carolina, news outlets report. A sleeping teenager was seriously hurt in a bear attack this summer in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Petty Officer 2nd Class William Lyons finds home for kitty rescued in Hurricane Ida