Elon Musk, singer Grimes ‘semi-separated’ after three years

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 3:10 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk and singer Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post’s Page Six that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated.”

But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk told the Post. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

A message seeking comment from a representative for Grimes was not immediately returned.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur has six other children from previous relationships. He has been married three times, including twice to “Westworld” actress Talulah Riley.

Grimes has not been married, and her son with Musk is her first child.

