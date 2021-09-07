Fall movie calendar, from ‘Venom’ to ‘King Richard’

A rundown of notable films coming out this fall:

Sept. 9

“Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali” (Netflix): A documentary chronicling the friendship between the boxing legend and the civil rights leader.

Sept. 10

“The Card Counter” (In theaters): Oscar Isaac plays a professional gambler and a former serviceman who encounters a young man (Tye Sheridan) bent on revenge in Paul Schrader’s latest.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (In theaters and on Amazon Prime): In this adaptation of a West End musical, Max Harwood stars as a teenager from Sheffield who dreams of becoming a drag queen.

“Fauci” (In theaters): A documentary portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Come From Away” (Apple TV+): A filmed version of the award-winning Broadway musical about thousands of airline travelers who landed in Newfoundland on Sept. 11 when flights across the U.S. were grounded.

“Malignant” (In theaters and HBO Max): James Wan directs this horror film about a young woman’s disturbing visions that turn real.

“Queenpins” (In theaters): Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star as best friends whose illegal coupon-club scheme scams millions.

“Language Lessons: (In theaters): Natalie Morales directs, co-writes and co-stars in a drama about a friendship between a Spanish teacher and her student.

Sept. 16

“Best Sellers” (In theaters and VOD): Aubrey Plaza plays a book editor and Michael Caine a cranky author in this comedy.

“Blue Bayou” (In theaters): Writer-director Justin Chon stars as a Korean adoptee raised in a small Louisiana town who, as a married adult, faces possible deportation.

“Copshop” (In theaters): Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo star in Joe Carnahan’s action thriller set in rural Nevada.

“Cry Macho” (In theaters and HBO Max): Clint Eastwood directs and stars as a former rodeo star and horse breeder who takes a job bringing a young man home from Mexico.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (In theaters): Jessica Chastain stars as Faye Tammy Bakker, with Andrew Garfield as Jim Baker, in Michael Showalter’s drama about the televangelists.

“My Name Is Pauli Murray” (In theaters and Amazon Prime): “RBG” filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West profile the nonbinary African American civil rights activist.

“The Nowhere Inn” (In theaters and VOD): A metafictional movie about Carrie Brownstein making a documentary about Annie Clark, the indie musician known as St. Vincent.

“The Starling” (Netflix): Melissa McCarthy stars as a woman suffering the loss of a young child whose battle with a territorial bird becomes an mode of healing.

Sept. 22

“Dear Evan Hansen” (In theaters): Stephen Chbosky directs this star-studded adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, with Ben Platt reprising his role as a painfully shy teenager.

“The Guilty” (In theaters; On Netflix Oct. 1): Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a demoted police officer working the emergency dispatch phone lines who takes a call from a kidnapped woman.

Oct. 1

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (In theaters): A sequel to 2018’s “Venom,” with Tom Hardy reprising his role as a investigative journalist with super-human powers thanks to an alien symbiote that has taken up residence in his body.

“The Addams Family 2” (In theaters and VOD): A sequel to the 2019 animated film.

“The Many Saints of Newark” (In theaters and HBO Max): A prequel to David Chase’s HBO series “The Sopranos,” with Michael Gandolfini, son of the late “Sopranos” stars James Gandolfini, playing the New Jersey mob boss as a younger man.

“Titane” (In theaters): French filmmaker J ulia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival, a body-horror drama about a woman with a titanium plate in her head and a unique bond with automobiles.

Oct. 8

“No Time to Die” (In theaters): In the 25th James Bond film, Daniel Craig returns as 007, with Cary Fukunaga directing.

“Lamb” (In theaters): A couple in rural Iceland discover a strange newborn in their barn.

“Mass” (In theaters): Two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Ann Dowd) connected by tragedy meet for a conversation of grief and guilt.

“Survive the Game” (In theaters and VOD): Bruce Willis stars in this crime thriller about a drug bust gone wrong.

Oct. 15

“Halloween Kills” (In theaters): Director David Gordon Green and star Jamie Lee Curtis return for this sequel to the 2018 “Halloween” reboot.

“The Last Duel” (In theaters): Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, along with Nicole Holofcener, wrote this Ridley Scott medieval France drama, starring Adam Driver, Damon and Affleck.

“The Velvet Underground” (In theaters and Apple TV+): Director Todd Haynes profiles the iconic New York rock band in his documentary filmmaking debut.

“Bergman Island” (In theaters and VOD): Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps play a filmmaking couple visiting the hoe of Ingmar Bergman in Mia Hansen-Løve’s drama.

Oct. 22

“Dune” (In theaters and HBO Max): Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic stars Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya.

“The Electric Life of Louis Wain” (In theaters, on Amazon Prime Nov. 5): Benedict Cumberbatch plays an eccentric British illustrator in this period drama by Will Sharpe.

“The Harder They Fall” (In theaters, on Netflix Nov. 3): A revenge Western starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield and Regina King.

“Becoming Cousteau” (In theaters): Liz Garbus profiles the French oceanographer Jacques Cousteau in this documentary.

“The French Dispatch” (In theaters): Wes Anderson crafts an intricately detailed ode to the New Yorker in this series of fictional tales of an American newspaper in France.

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” (In theaters): An animated movie where kids have robot pals, only 11-year-old Ron’s bot (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) doesn’t quite work.

Oct. 27

“Passing” (In theaters, on Netflix Nov. 10): Rebecca Hall makes her directorial debut in this period drama set in 1920s Harlem starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga.

Oct. 29

“Antlers” (In theaters): Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons star in Scott Cooper’s horror thriller about an Oregon town and a supernatural creature.

“Last Night in Soho” (In theaters): Edgar Wright’s time-traveling thriller set in 1960s London stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie.

“Army of Thieves” (Netflix): Zach Snyder’s prequel to his 2021 zombie heist film “Army of the Dead.”

Nov. 5

“Eternals” (In theaters): Chloé Zhao directs this Marvel movie about immortal beings, starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington and Brian Tyree Henry.

“Finch” (Apple TV+): Tom Hanks plays a robotics engineer who is among the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event.

“Spencer” (In theaters): Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s drama.

“Julia” (In theaters): “RBG” documentary filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen profile groundbreaking TV chef Julia Child.

“Red Notice” (In theaters, on Netflix Nov. 12): Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds star in this action thriller about a global manhunt.

Nov. 12

“Belfast” (In theaters): Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white, semi-autobiographical tale about a working-class family in the Northern Ireland capital in the 1960s.

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Theaters, on Netflix Nov. 19): Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his directorial debut in this adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical, starring Andrew Garfield.

Nov. 17

“The Power of the Dog” (In theaters, on Netflix Dec. 1): Jane Campion directs a story of two brothers (Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons) on a Montana ranch where one brings home a new wife (Kirsten Dunst).

“Bruised” (In theaters, on Netflix Nov. 24): Halle Berry directs and stars as a disgraced mixed martial arts fighter taking a last shot at redemption.

Nov. 19

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (In theaters): Jason Reitman directs a sequel to the ’80s classic his father, Ivan Reitman, directed.

“King Richard” (In theaters, HBO Max): Will Smith stars as Richard Williams in a biopic about the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams.

“Mothering Sunday: (In theaters): Eva Husson directs this drama about a maid (Odessa Young) at a grand British house who’s having an affair with the neighbor’s well-born son (Josh O’Connor).

Nov. 24

“House of Gucci” (In theaters): Ridley Scott’s crime drama dramatizes the murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), head of the Gucci fashion house, by his ex-wife, Patrizia Gucci (Lady Gaga).

“Encanto” (In theaters): Disney’s 60th animated feature is a Colombia-set film about family members who all possess magical powers, featuring music from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“National Champions” (In theaters): A star college quarterback (Stephan James) strikes for fair compensation hours before the biggest game of the year.

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City” (In theaters): The seventh live-action film in the long-running videogame-adaptation series features a new cast.

