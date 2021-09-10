On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Memoir by Philip Roth biographer to be reissued next week

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 3:44 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir by Philip Roth biographer Blake Bailey will be reissued this fall after publisher W.W. Norton and Company dropped it amid multiple allegations against Bailey of sexual assault and harassment.

Skyhorse Publishing announced Friday that Bailey’s “The Splendid Things We Planned,” first published in 2014, will come out as an e-book next week. Skyhorse already is the publisher of Bailey’s “Philip Roth,” which Norton also pulled earlier this year, soon after its highly anticipated release.

Bailey, a former college and middle school teacher whose other works include acclaimed biographies of John Cheever and Richard Yates, has been accused by three women of sexual assault and by numerous former students of inappropriate behavior. He has denied the assault allegations while saying he had consensual sexual relations with some former students.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas and employees plant Survivor Tree from September 11th Memorial at HQ