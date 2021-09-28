Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

NBC will bring back original ‘Law & Order’ for 21st season

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 8:39 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than a decade after it last aired, “Law & Order” is coming back to NBC.

The network announced Tuesday that it is bringing the cops-and-courts police drama back for a 21st season. When the show left the airwaves in May 2010, it was tied with “Gunsmoke” for the longest running prime-time TV drama.

NBC says the series will keep the split format of focusing on police officers investigating crime and the prosecutors who take the cases to court. No cast or premiere date have been announced.

“There are few things in life that are dreams come true,” series creator Dick Wolf said. “This is mine.”

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

The “Law & Order” franchise lived on even after the original series was canceled, through several spinoffs including the popular “Law & Order: SVU.”

Wolf’s shows remain a popular draw for NBC, with his three prime-time “Chicago” series making up the network’s Wednesday night schedule. The popularity of those shows help NBC beat out other networks as the new fall TV season get underway, especially with the crucial 18 through 49-year-old audience.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 SpiceWorld IT Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Afghan children learn English at Doña Ana Range Complex