‘SNL’ returning with all but one incumbent cast member

The Associated Press
September 27, 2021 12:21 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” will return for its new season on Saturday with all but one cast member, Beck Bennett, returning, the show said on Monday.

Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson, all busy cast members whose returns were considered questionable, will all be coming back.

The show’s 47th season begins Saturday with Owen Wilson as host and Kacey Musgraves as musical guest.

The crowded stage will include 16 cast members and five featured performers.

