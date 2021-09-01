On Sept. 1, 1956, Elvis Presley bought his mother, Gladys, a pink Cadillac.

In 1967, guitarist and vocalist Boz Scaggs joined The Steve Miller Band. Scaggs and Miller had met in high school in Dallas.

In 1977, Blondie signed with Chrysalis Records.

In 1989, a judge in Dublin, Ireland, decided not to convict U2 bassist Adam Clayton of marijuana possession, even though he admitted to the crime. Clayton agreed to contribute money to a women’s center in Dublin.

In 1995, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum opened in Cleveland.

In 2002, actors Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Junior were married in Mexico.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor George Maharis (“Route 66”) is 93. Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 82. Actor Don Stroud is 78. Singer Archie Bell of Archie Bell and the Drells is 77. Singer Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees is 75. Drummer Greg Errico of Sly and the Family Stone is 73. Talk show host Dr. Phil is 71. Singer Gloria Estefan is 64. Jazz saxophonist Boney James is 60. Singer-guitarist Grant Lee Phillips (“Gilmore Girls”) is 58. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 57. DJ Spigg Nice of Lost Boyz is 51. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira (“Desperate Housewives”) is 50. Actor Maury Sterling (“Homeland”) is 50. Actor Scott Speedman (“Felicity”) is 46. Singer Angaleena (anj-ah-LEE’-nah) Presley of Pistol Annies is 45. Actor Boyd Holbrook (“Narcos”) is 40. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones (“Life in Pieces,” ″New Girl”) is 39. Guitarist Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy is 37. Actor Aisling (ASH’-ling) Loftus (“Mr. Selfridge”) is 31.

