On Sept. 3, 1951, the soap opera “Search for Tomorrow” made its debut on CBS.

In 1955, Bill Haley and the Comets turned down their first invitation to tour outside the U.S. because they were afraid of flying.

In 1967, the original version of the television game show “What’s My Line?” hosted by John Charles Daly, broadcast its final episode after more than 17 years on CBS.

In 1970, singer-guitarist Al Wilson of Canned Heat was found dead of a drug overdose outside the home of singer Bob Hite. Wilson was 27.

In 1982, the three-day “US” Festival opened in San Bernardino, California. More than 400,000 people turned out to see bands such as The Cars, Fleetwood Mac and Talking Heads. The show was expected to bring in $10 million, but lost money because artists like David Bowie and Van Halen demanded huge fees.

In 1988, actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were married.

In 1991, director Frank Capra died at his home in California at the age of 94. Among his works: “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington” and “It’s A Wonderful Life,” which both starred Jimmy Stewart.

In 1992, a spokesman for Prince announced that the musician had signed a deal worth up to $100 million, making him the highest paid pop star. Under the terms, Prince would receive $10 million per album, for six albums, plus royalties.

In 1995, skater Tonya Harding made her singing debut with her band, the Golden Blades, in Portland, Oregon. The crowd booed her during her 15-minute set.

In 2010, former Electric Light Orchestra cellist Mike Edwards died in a bizarre accident when he was driving a van up a hill in southwestern England and hit a hay bale that rolled onto the road. Edwards was 62.

In 2017, musician Walter Becker of Steely Dan died of an aggressive form of esophageal cancer at the age of 67.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Pauline Collins is 81. Singer-guitarist Al Jardine of The Beach Boys is 79. Actor Valerie Perrine is 78. Drummer Donald Brewer of Grand Funk Railroad is 73. Guitarist Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols is 66. Actor Steve Schirripa (“The Sopranos”) is 64. Actor Holt McCallany (“Lights Out,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 57. Guitarist Todd Lewis of The Toadies is 56. Actor Costas Mandylor (“Picket Fences”) is 56. Actor Charlie Sheen is 56. Singer Jennifer Paige is 48. Musician Redfoo of LMFAO is 46. Actor Ashley Jones (“True Blood”) is 45. Actor Nichole Hiltz (“In Plain Sight”) is 43. Actor Joel Johnstone (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 43. Actor Nick Wechsler (WEKS’-ler) (“Revenge,” ″Roswell”) is 43. Guitarist Tomo Milicevic (TOH’-moh mil-ih-CHEV’-ich) of 30 Seconds To Mars is 42. Actor Garrett Hedlund (“Tron”) is 37. Singer August Alsina is 29.

