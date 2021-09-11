On Sept. 11, 1962, The Beatles held their first recording session in London for EMI’s Parlophone label. They recorded “Love Me Do” and “P.S. I Love You.”

In 1964, George Harrison formed a music publishing company called Harrissongs.

In 1967, “The Carol Burnett Show” made its debut on CBS. It ran until 1978.

In 1969, a two-record set of Bob Dylan songs called “Great White Wonder” appeared in Los Angeles record stores. It’s believed to be the first bootleg record album.

In 1971, “The Jackson Five” animated TV series debuted on ABC. The show used the voices of the five brothers: Michael, Marlon, Jackie, Tito and Jermaine.

In 1974, “Little House on the Prairie” made its TV debut.

In 1984, Barbara Mandrell and her two children were seriously injured in a car crash in Tennessee. The driver of the other car was killed.

In 1987, reggae star Peter Tosh died in his home in Jamaica. Police say Tosh was shot in the head after he refused to turn over money to three robbers. He was 42.

Also in 1987, CBS news anchor Dan Rather walked off the set of the “CBS Evening News” because a tennis tournament ran long. The network went black for six minutes when the tournament ended and Rather was nowhere to be found.

In 1990, George Michael’s second solo album, “Listen Without Prejudice,” was released.

In 1992, Rick James pleaded innocent to charges he sexually assaulted and tortured a woman in his California home.

In 1995, singer Michael Hutchence of INXS (in-ex-ES’) pleaded guilty to hitting a photographer and was fined $600. The photographer was taking Hutchence’s picture outside a hotel where Hutchence had spent the night with the estranged wife of singer Bob Geldof.

In 2001, the Latin Grammys were canceled and most entertainment events were called off in the wake of the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington.

In 2003, actor John Ritter died in Los Angeles of a heart problem he never knew he had. He was 54.

In 2008, singer Kanye (KAHN’-yay) West was arrested after he got into a fight with a photographer at an airport in Los Angeles.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Earl Holliman is 93. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 82. Movie director Brian De Palma is 81. Actor Lola Falana is 79. Drummer Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead is 78. Guitarist Leo Kottke (KOT’-kee) is 76. Actor Phillip Alford (“To Kill A Mockingbird”) is 73. Actor Amy Madigan is 71. Guitarist Tommy Shaw of Styx is 68. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 68. Drummer Jon Moss of Culture Club is 64. Actor-director Roxann Dawson (“Star Trek: Voyager”) is 63. Actor Scott Patterson (“Gilmore Girls”) is 63. Keyboardist Mick Talbot (The Style Council, Dexys Midnight Runners) is 63. Actor John Hawkes (“Deadwood”) is 62. Actor Anne Ramsay (“Mad About You,” ″A League of Their Own”) is 61. Actor Virginia Madsen (“Sideways,” ″American Dreams”) is 60. Actor Kristy McNichol is 59. Musician Moby is 56. Singer Harry Connick Junior is 54. Actor Taraji P. Henson is 51. Actor Laura Wright (“Guiding Light”) is 51. Guitarist Jeremy Popoff of Lit is 50. Singer Brad Fischetti of LFO is 46. Rapper Mr. Black is 44. Guitarist Jon Buckland of Coldplay is 44. Rapper Ludacris is 44. Actor Ariana Richards (“Jurassic Park” films) is 42. Singer Charles Kelley of Lady A is 40. Actor Elizabeth Henstridge (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 34. Actor Tyler Hoechlin (HEK’-lin) (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 34. Actor Mackenzie Aladjem (ah-LEJ’-ehm) (“Nurse Jackie”) is 20.

