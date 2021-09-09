On Sept. 9, 1950, “The Hank McCune Show” became the first TV show to feature a laugh track.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first of three appearances on the “Ed Sullivan Show.” He sang “Love Me Tender,” ″Hound Dog,” ″Don’t Be Cruel” and “Ready Teddy.”

In 1972, Miles Davis premiered his new nine-piece band in New York. Unlike other bands Davis had formed, this one comprised mostly unknown musicians.

In 1973, Todd Rundgren recorded the voices of 1,000 fans in San Francisco for the left track of his song “Sons of 1984.” He had recorded more than 5,000 fans in New York for the right track.

In 1982, singers Al Green and Patti LaBelle made their Broadway debuts in the gospel-inspired stage musical “Your Arm’s Too Short to Box with God.”

In 1995, singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips married actor William Baldwin.

In 1996, bluegrass legend Bill Monroe died in Springfield, Tennessee, at the age of 84.

Also in 1996, singer Tom Petty’s wife, Jane, filed for legal separation after 22 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In 1997, actor Burgess Meredith died after suffering melanoma and Alzheimer’s disease. He was 89.

In 2008, Noel Gallagher of Oasis was injured when a man ran on stage at their concert in Toronto and shoved Gallagher into a speaker.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Topol (“Fiddler on the Roof”) is 86. Singer Inez Fox is 79. Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 76. Guitarist John McFee of The Doobie Brothers is 71. Actor Tom Wopat is 70. Musician-producer Dave Stewart (Eurythmics) is 69. Actor Angela Cartwright (“The Danny Thomas Show,” ″Lost In Space”) is 69. Actor Hugh Grant is 61. Actor Charles Esten (“Nashville”) is 56. Actor Constance Marie (“George Lopez”) is 56. Actor-comedian Adam Sandler is 55. Model Rachel Hunter is 52. Actor Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) is 50. Actor Henry Thomas (“E.T.”) is 50. Actor Goran Visnjic (VEEZ’-nihch) (“ER”) is 49. Jazz singer Michael Buble’ (boo-BLAY’) is 46. Actor Michelle Williams (“Brokeback Mountain,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 41. Singer Paul Janeway of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 38. Actor Kelsey Asbille (“One Tree Hill,” “Teen Wolf”) is 30. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 30. Country singer Hunter Hayes is 30.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.