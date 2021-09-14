On Sept. 14, 1955, Little Richard recorded the song “Tutti Frutti.”

In 1967, “Ironside,” starring Raymond Burr, premiered on NBC.

In 1968, Pete Townshend of The Who announced his plans to write a rock opera called “Tommy” about a “deaf, dumb and blind boy.”

In 1972, “The Waltons” TV series debuted on CBS.

In 1978, the TV sitcom “Mork and Mindy,” starring Pam Dawber and Robin Williams, premiered on ABC.

In 1984, the first MTV Video Music Awards were held in New York. Herbie Hancock was the big winner, winning five awards for his “Rockit” video. However, Madonna stole the show with her performance of “Like A Virgin” in which she rolled around on the stage in a wedding dress.

In 1985, the sitcom “The Golden Girls” debuted on NBC.

In 1988, “Unsolved Mysteries,” hosted by Robert Stack, premiered on NBC.

In 1989, Sting made his stage debut in “The Three Penny Opera” in Washington. He was torn apart by critics, including one who wrote “prepare to be stung.”

In 1991, comedian Jay Leno was slightly injured when his motorcycle was hit by another biker.

In 2002, singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt married singer Gavin Rossdale of Bush in London. They divorced in 2016.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Walter Koenig (KAY’-nihg) (“Star Trek”) is 85. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 77. Actor Sam Neill is 74. Singer John “Bowzer” Baumann of Sha Na Na is 74. Actor Robert Wisdom (“Nashville,” ″The Wire”) is 68. Saxophonist Steve Berlin of Los Lobos is 66. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 65. Country singer John Berry is 62. Actor Mary Crosby is 62. Singer Morten Harket of A-ha is 62. Actor Melissa Leo is 61. Actor Faith Ford (“Faith and Hope,” ″Murphy Brown”) is 57. Actor Michelle Stafford (“The Young and the Restless”) is 56. Actor Dan Cortese (cor-TEZ’) is 54. Singer Mark Hall of Casting Crowns is 52. Actor Tyler Perry is 52. Actor Ben Garant (“Reno 911!”) is 51. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley (“According to Jim”) is 50. Actor Andrew Lincoln (“The Walking Dead”) is 48. Rapper Nas (NAHZ) is 48. Actor Austin Basis (“Life Unexpected”) is 45. TV chef Katie Lee (“The Kitchen”) is 40. Actor Adam Lamberg (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 37. Singer Alex Clare is 36. Actor Jessica Brown Findlay (“Downton Abbey”) is 34. Actor-singer Logan Henderson (“Big Time Rush”) is 32. Actor Emma Kenney (“The Connors,” ″Shameless”) is 22.

