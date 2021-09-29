On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Today in Entertainment History

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 12:00 am
2 min read
      

On Sept. 29, 1959, “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis” made its premiere on CBS.

In 1976, Jerry Lee Lewis accidentally shot his bass player, Norman “Butch” Owens, while trying to shoot at a soda bottle with a .357 Magnum. Lewis was charged with shooting a firearm within city limits.

In 1977, James Brown’s band walked out on him in Hallendale, Florida, complaining that he underpaid them.

In 1985, “MacGyver,” starring Richard Dean Anderson, made its debut on ABC.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

In 1989, Zsa Zsa Gabor was convicted of slapping a police officer during a stop in Beverly Hills.

In 2020, singers Mac Davis and Helen Reddy died the same day. Davis died in Nashville, Tennessee, after having heart surgery at the age of 78. Reddy died of undisclosed causes in Los Angeles at the age of 78.

Today’s birthdays: Filmmaker Robert Benton (“Kramer vs. Kramer”) is 89. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 86. Actor Ian McShane is 79. Jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty is 79. TV theme composer Mike Post is 77. Actor Patricia Hodge is 75. Guitarist Mike Pinera of Iron Butterfly is 73. Singer-guitarist Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad is 73. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 73. Country singer Alvin Crow is 71. Actor Drake Hogestyn (HOH’-geh-stin) (“Days of Our Lives”) is 68. Singer Suzzy Roche (SUH’-zee ROHCH) of The Roches (ROHCH’-es) is 65. Comedian Andrew “Dice” Clay is 64. Actor Roger Bart (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay,” ″Desperate Housewives”) is 59. Singer-bassist Les Claypool of Primus is 58. Actor Ben Miles (“The Crown”) is 55. Actor Jill Whelan (WEE’-lan) (“Love Boat”) is 55. Bassist Brad Smith of Blind Melon is 53. Actor Erika Eleniak (eh-LEN’-ee-ak) (“Baywatch”) is 52. Singer Devante (deh-VAHN’-tay) Swing of Jodeci (JOH’-deh-see) is 52. Actor Emily Lloyd is 51. Actor Natasha Gregson Wagner is 51. Actor Rachel Cronin (“Ed”) is 50. Guitarist Danick Dupelle of Emerson Drive is 48. Actor Alexis Cruz (“Shark,” “Touched by an Angel”) is 47. Actor Zachary Levi (“Chuck”) is 41. Actor Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) is 41. Actor Kelly McCreary (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 40. Guitarist Josh Farro (Paramore) is 34. Actor Doug Brochu (broh-SHOO’) (“Sonny With A Chance”) is 31. Singer and “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips is 31. Singer Halsey is 27.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 SpiceWorld IT Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Afghan children learn English at Doña Ana Range Complex