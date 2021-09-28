Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Today in Entertainment History

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 12:00 am
2 min read
      

On Sept. 28, 1958, Dore (DOR’-ee) Records released “To Know Him Is To Love Him” by The Teddy Bears.

In 1968, Janis Joplin’s manager announced Joplin would leave Big Brother and the Holding Company in November after fulfilling current obligations. Joplin said she and the band “weren’t growing together anymore.”

In 1975, 40,000 people got to see Jefferson Starship and Jerry Garcia and Friends perform for free in San Francisco. “Jerry Garcia and Friends” ended up being the Grateful Dead, who had not performed together in more than a year.

In 1988, singer John Denver offered the Soviet Union $10 million to put him on the Soyuz space shuttle.

        Insight by ProPricer: During this webinar James Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University, Frank Kelley, the vice president of the Defense Acquisition University and Michelle Currier, the professor of contract management at the Defense Acquisition University, will discuss the future of DoD contracting, pricing and acquisition. In addition, Michael Weaver, the professor of contract management at ProPricer will provide an industry perspective.

In 1991, jazz trumpeter Miles Davis died of pneumonia, respiratory failure and a stroke. He was 65.

Also in 1991, Garth Brooks became the first country artist to have an album debut at number one on the album charts, with “Ropin’ The Wind.”

In 1995, Bobby Brown was caught in gunfire outside a Boston bar. Brown was unhurt, but his brother-in-law-to-be was killed.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Brigitte Bardot (bar-DOH’) is 87. Actor Joel Higgins (“Silver Spoons”) is 78. Actor Jeffrey Jones is 75. Actor Vernee Watson (“Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 72. Writer-director-actor John Sayles is 71. Guitarist George Lynch (Dokken) is 67. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 57. Country singer Matt King is 55. Actor Mira Sorvino is 54. TV personality and singer Moon Zappa is 54. Actor Naomi Watts is 53. Country singer Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town is 52. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 46. Rapper Young Jeezy is 44. Actor Peter Cambor (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 43. TV personality Bam Margera (“Jackass”) is 42. Actor Jerrika Hinton (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 40. Guitarist Luke Mossman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 40. Musician St. Vincent is 39. Comedian Phoebe Robinson (“What Men Want”) is 37. Drummer Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons is 35. Actor Hilary Duff is 34. Actor Keir Gilchrist (“United States of Tara”) is 29.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 2021 Open Generation 5G Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USMC recruits spar on Parris Island