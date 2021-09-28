On Sept. 28, 1958, Dore (DOR’-ee) Records released “To Know Him Is To Love Him” by The Teddy Bears.

In 1968, Janis Joplin’s manager announced Joplin would leave Big Brother and the Holding Company in November after fulfilling current obligations. Joplin said she and the band “weren’t growing together anymore.”

In 1975, 40,000 people got to see Jefferson Starship and Jerry Garcia and Friends perform for free in San Francisco. “Jerry Garcia and Friends” ended up being the Grateful Dead, who had not performed together in more than a year.

In 1988, singer John Denver offered the Soviet Union $10 million to put him on the Soyuz space shuttle.

In 1991, jazz trumpeter Miles Davis died of pneumonia, respiratory failure and a stroke. He was 65.

Also in 1991, Garth Brooks became the first country artist to have an album debut at number one on the album charts, with “Ropin’ The Wind.”

In 1995, Bobby Brown was caught in gunfire outside a Boston bar. Brown was unhurt, but his brother-in-law-to-be was killed.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Brigitte Bardot (bar-DOH’) is 87. Actor Joel Higgins (“Silver Spoons”) is 78. Actor Jeffrey Jones is 75. Actor Vernee Watson (“Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 72. Writer-director-actor John Sayles is 71. Guitarist George Lynch (Dokken) is 67. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 57. Country singer Matt King is 55. Actor Mira Sorvino is 54. TV personality and singer Moon Zappa is 54. Actor Naomi Watts is 53. Country singer Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town is 52. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 46. Rapper Young Jeezy is 44. Actor Peter Cambor (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 43. TV personality Bam Margera (“Jackass”) is 42. Actor Jerrika Hinton (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 40. Guitarist Luke Mossman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 40. Musician St. Vincent is 39. Comedian Phoebe Robinson (“What Men Want”) is 37. Drummer Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons is 35. Actor Hilary Duff is 34. Actor Keir Gilchrist (“United States of Tara”) is 29.

