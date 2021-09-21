US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:
1. Candyman (2021)
2. Black Widow (2021)
3. F9: The Fast Saga
4. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
5. The Rock
6. Lansky
7. Tombstone
8. The Suicide Squad (2021)
9. Prisoners of the Ghostland
10. The Count of Monte Cristo
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Prisoners of the Ghostland
2. Best Sellers
3. No Man of God
4. Karen
5. Zola
6. The Green Knight
7. The Boondock Saints
8. The Dead Don’t Die
9. The Nowhere Inn
10. Wild
