US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
September 9, 2021
1 min read
      

1. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

2. “It Ends With Us″ by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “The Afghanistan Papers” by Craig Whitlock (Simon &Schuster)

5. “American Marxism″ by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

6. “Bloodless” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Last Thing He Told Me″ by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Spy School at Sea” by Stuart Gibbs (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo″ by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

10. “The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide” by Kim Laidlaw, Jody Revenson and Caroline Hall (Insight Editions)

11. “Little Blue Truck’s Halloween” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

12. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

13. “The Aristocrat” by Penelope Ward (Penelope Ward)

14. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)

15. “Atomic Habits″ by James Clear (Avery)

16. “Breaking Badger” by Shelly Laurenston (Kensington)

17. “The Midnight Library″ by Matt Haig (Viking)

18. “People We Meet on Vacation″ by Emily Henry (Berkley)

20. “The Heart Principle” by Helen Hoang (Berkley)

21. “Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 8” by Kentaro Mira (Dark Horse Manga)

22. “Where the Crawdads Sing″ by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

23. “Dog Man; Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

24. “The Noise” by James Patterson and J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)

25. “The Paper Palace″ by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

