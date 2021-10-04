On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

AP PHOTOS: Taliban hardened by war now have to keep peace

FELIPE DANA
October 4, 2021 10:31 am
1 min read
      

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Shirullah Badri has been a Taliban fighter for most of his life. He paid a heavy price in the war, losing three brothers along with other relatives and friends. During that time, he had one focus: To expel foreign forces, especially the U.S., from Afghanistan.

Overnight on Aug. 15, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan became the Islamic Emirate, ruled by the Taliban. In this new era, Badri has a new mission: To keep the peace.

Badri, who is in his late 20s, was made chief of Kabul’s District 12 police station.

Under the Taliban’s watch, Afghanistan will be different, he says. Under the previous, internationally backed government, robberies and kidnappings were common. “In our government we won’t allow anyone to be involved in corruption,” he said.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

In Kabul, the Taliban are ruling over a population eager for an end to crime and corruption. But many also fear the former insurgents will impose the same strict version of Islamic law they did last time in power, in the 1990s. That meant everything from hand amputations for thieves to beatings for those who cut their beards, removal of women from public life and banning of most music and entertainment.

In police districts across Kabul, young fighters emerging fresh from the battlefields are now patrolling the streets of the Afghan capital.

Some wear the uniforms left behind by the U.S.-assisted Afghan forces they deposed.

“As long as we live, we will be the Islamic Emirate,” Badri said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 GIS-Pro 2021
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks