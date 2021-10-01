On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Billy Strings wins bluegrass entertainer of the year award

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 12:20 pm
< a min read
      

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Grammy-winning bluegrass musician Billy Strings won entertainer of the year at the genre’s top awards show, a major feat for the 28-year-old guitarist who beat out veteran performers.

The International Bluegrass Music Association’s Bluegrass Music Awards were handed out Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina, where Strings was also named guitar player of the year. Nominees for entertainer of the year included Balsam Range, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, the Del McCoury Band and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.

Strings, originally from Michigan, won a Grammy Award for his 2019 album “Home,” and just released his second record for Rounder Records, an acoustic album called “Renewal.”

Also picking up multiple awards was Appalachian Road Show, which won best new artist and instrumental group of the year. Sister Sadie won vocal group of the year, song of the year went to Balsam Range for “Richest Man” and album of the year was “Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy.”

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Republicans win 2021 Congressional Baseball Game