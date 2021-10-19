On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Celine Dion delays opening of Vegas show due to spasms

The Associated Press
October 19, 2021 11:50 am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Celine Dion is delaying the opening of her new Las Vegas show due to muscle spasms that have kept her from performing.

A statement posted on her website on Tuesday said the singer has been having severe and persistent muscle spasms and she is being evaluated and treated by a medical team.

“I’m heartbroken by this,” Dion said in the statement. “My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words.”

Shows scheduled for the Resorts World Theatre on Nov. 5 through Nov. 20 and Jan. 19 through Feb. 5, 2022, are being canceled. The statement said that her world tour is still scheduled to resume in March 2022.

