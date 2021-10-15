Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.
__
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Preempted by NFL football.
__
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; comedian Jon Stewart.
__
“Fox News Sunday” — Fauci; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.
