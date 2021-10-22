Trending:
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
October 22, 2021 7:19 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.; Gita Gopinath, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund; Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

“Fox News Sunday” — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

