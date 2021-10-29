On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
October 29, 2021 5:37 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Pete Buttigieg, transportation secretary; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Jennifer Granholm, energy secretary; Terry McAuliffe, Democratic candidate for Virginia governor; Brad Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn from IT experts as they outline the significant impacts cloud and 5G have on implementing zero trust architecture in this exclusive executive briefing.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Antony Blinken, secretary of state; Gina Raimondo, commerce secretary; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah; Dr. Claire Boogaard, medical director of the COVID-19 Vaccine Program at Children’s National Hospital

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Blinken; Buttigieg

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|25 USACE Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore