Ice-T remembers path not taken in memoir ‘Split Decision’

The Associated Press
October 19, 2021 1:02 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Ice-T has never forgotten the path his life might have taken.

The rapper and actor has a deal with Gallery Books for the memoir “Split Decision,” in which Ice-T and his longtime friend, identified only as Spike, look back on their time as partners in jewelry heists in Los Angeles and elsewhere. Spike ended up in prison while Ice-T went on to fame as a musician and for his roles in “New Jack City” and the TV series “Law & Order: SVU” among others. Gallery, a division of Simon & Schuster, will publish the book July 19, 2022.

“I grew up in a very bad set of circumstances and my trajectory was that of a dangerous career criminal, not a famous actor and musician,” Ice-T said in a statement Tuesday. “It was one split decision that put me on a positive path that changed my life forever.”

Spike, who spent more than 20 years in prison before his release in 2016, said in a statement that the book was a story “of change, redemption and solidarity.”

“I hope we will inspire readers — especially at-risk youth — about the ripple effects of all our choices,” he said.

