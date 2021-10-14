On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Jennifer Garner among guests for Katie Couric book tour

The Associated Press
October 14, 2021 5:33 am
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Katie Couric’s book tour, which begins in two weeks, will have some well known guests.

Live Nation announced Thursday that Jennifer Garner, “Saturday Night Live” performers Chloe Fineman and Melissa Villaseñor and Brad and Kimberly Paisley will be among those joining Couric for appearances around the country in support of her upcoming memoir “Going There.”

Tan France will be hand for the opening event, Oct. 28, at Boston Garden. The Paisleys will be with her in Nashville, Tennessee, Fineman and Villaseñor are scheduled for the Beacon Theatre in New York City and Garner for the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

Other guests are Food Network host and best-selling author Ina Garten at Atlanta Symphony Hall, Chance the Rapper at the Chicago Theatre and a couple of fellow journalists: Savannah Guthrie, co-host of the “Today” show, Couric’s former job, will be with her at the Met Philadelphia; and, at the Anthem in Washington, D.C., Couric will be joined by Kara Swisher, an opinion writer for The New York Times and longtime technology reporter.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

#MeToo activist Tarana Burke and singer Allison Russell also are expected to make appearances during the tour, which runs from Oct. 28-Nov. 15 and is in partnership with Live Nation and P&G.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver 246th Navy Birthday message