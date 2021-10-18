Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Mel Brooks plans sequel to ‘History of the World, Part 1’

The Associated Press
October 18, 2021 4:48 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — It is still good to be the king.

Forty years after the release of his beloved “History of the World, Part I,” Mel Brooks has a sequel in the works. The 95-year-old show business giant has a deal with Hulu for an 8-part sequel, titled, of course, “History of the World, Part II.” Brooks is among the executive producers and writers, along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter.

“I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!” Brooks said in a statement released Monday by Hulu, which will partner with Searchlight Television & 20th Television. Filming is scheduled to begin next year.

No cast members were announced. The original film, which spoofed everything from ancient Rome to the French Revolution, featured Brooks as Moses and King Louis of France among other people.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

It also included many performers who have since died, including Gregory Hines, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman and Cloris Leachman.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 10th Annual Pacific Information...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visits Potomac Job Corps Center to announce return to traditional enrollment