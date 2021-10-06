Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Police: Slain Instagram star’s husband kills self in Florida

The Associated Press
October 6, 2021 7:56 pm
1 min read
      

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The husband of a slain social media star killed himself in a Florida home when authorities arrived to arrest him on charges in connection with the death of his wife last year in Texas, U.S. Marshals and police say.

A Houston Police Department detective said at a news conference Wednesday that there was no confrontation at the Fort Myers, Florida, house when U.S. Marshals arrived late Tuesday seeking to arrest Thomas Sharkey. When the man learned law enforcement was there, he ran up the stairs inside the home and shot himself, Sgt. Michael Burrow added.

The U.S. Marshals issued a brief statement saying they were executing a warrant after receiving a lead from law enforcement in Houston and had located Sharkey before finding him dead. They did not elaborate.

Authorities have said Sharkey was wanted out of Harris County, Texas, on a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, Alexis Robinault. The 26-year-old woman was found Nov. 28 in some roadside bushes about 3 miles (nearly 5 kilometers) from her apartment.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Robinault had garnered a sizeable Instagram following by showing off beauty products. She identified herself as a “mentor” for a marketing company that sells hair and skincare products.

The Houston police detective Burrow said the couple had been separated but had not filed for divorce. “He was interested in reconciling their relationship, and she did not appear to be,” he said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
10|3 GIS-Pro 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks