On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Ronnie Tutt, drummer for Elvis and other stars, dies at 83

The Associated Press
October 17, 2021 4:10 pm
1 min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ronnie Tutt, a legendary drummer who spent years playing alongside Elvis Presley and teamed up with other superstars ranging from Johnny Cash to Stevie Nicks, has died. He was 83.

In a Facebook post early Sunday, Terie Tutt wrote that her father died at home surrounded by his family.

“It’s with deep sadness that my family and I share the loss of our beloved dad,” Terie Tutt wrote. “The Legendary Drummer, Ronnie Tutt, ‘has left the building.'”

Elvis Presley Enterprises noted Tutt’s death in a statement Saturday. The group that runs Graceland recalled how Tutt drummed for Elvis with the TCB Band from 1969 until 1977, joining the band put together by James Burton for Elvis’ 1969 Las Vegas opening and staying with Elvis until his death in 1977.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

Beyond Elvis, Tutt played with some of the biggest names in music, touring with Neil Diamond’s band and recording and playing with Cash, Nicks, Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers, Elvis Costello, Michael McDonald and more, Elvis Presley Enterprises wrote.

“In addition to being a legendary drummer, he was a good friend to many of us here at Graceland,” the group said in a statement. “We enjoyed each time he joined us here to celebrate Elvis Week, Elvis’ Birthday and many other special occasions. Ronnie was an amazing ambassador to Elvis’ legacy – sharing his memories of working with Elvis with fans – as well as bringing Elvis’ music to arenas around the globe through later Elvis in Concert shows and performances.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 Swing for Scholarships Golf and Tennis...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing