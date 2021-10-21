On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Rosamund Pike to narrate audiobook of ‘The Eye of the World’

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 9:00 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Rosamund Pike, who stars in the Amazon Prime Video series based on Robert Jordan’s “The Wheel of Time” books, also took on the epic task of narrating the audio edition of the late author’s fantasy classic “The Eye of the World.”

“The Eye of the World,” published in 1990, is the first volume of Jordan’s “The Wheel of Time” epic.

Macmillan Audio announced Thursday that the audiobook comes out Nov. 16, three days before the Amazon series airs. The audio is 30 hours long, and includes a vast catalog of pronunciations and characters. It has a list price of $49.99.

“I’m excited to bring ‘The Wheel of Time’’ series to life in a different way once again,” Pike said in a statement. “‘The Wheel of Time’ is an especially great series for audiobook listeners to immerse themselves in, and I reveled in voicing the robust collection of unique characters.”

        Insight by GitLab: During this webinar executives from the State Department, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and GitLab will discuss how institutionalizing a DevSecOps approach to software development is a journey that must bring together the technology and business sides to change an organization’s culture.

The Oscar-nominated actor stars as Moiraine Damodred in the “Wheel of Time” series, which also features Marcus Rutherford, Josha Stradowski and Zoë Robins.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

WWII Soldier identified and buried 77 years after his death