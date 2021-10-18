On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Soul Train Awards headed to Apollo for the first time

The Associated Press
October 18, 2021 2:35 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The annual Soul Train Awards will be presented for the first time at New York City’s Apollo Theater, the legendary Harlem performance venue, as two icons of Black culture team up.

The 2021 awards show, which honors the year’s best in soul, hip-hop and R&B, will be taped and debut on BET and BET Her on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific. BET has aired the show since 2009, taping in Las Vegas in recent years.

It is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the debut of “Soul Train,” the television show that beamed the best of Black music and popular dance into American homes each week.

“The Apollo is thrilled to partner with BET to host the ‘Soul Train Awards,’ bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof,” said Kamilah Forbes, Apollo executive producer.

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.

The Apollo Theater in Harlem is known for demanding audiences that expect the best out of performers. A long list of Black artists — both famous and unknown — have performed at the venue.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 10th Annual Pacific Information...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visits Potomac Job Corps Center to announce return to traditional enrollment