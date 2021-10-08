On Oct. 8, 1944, “Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” made its debut on CBS radio, on the Nelsons’ ninth wedding anniversary.

In 1958, “Bat Masterson,” starring Gene Barry, debuted on NBC.

In 1966, Cream drummer Ginger Baker collapsed after performing a 20-minute drum solo in Sussex, England. Doctors diagnosed him as having acute exhaustion and the flu.

In 1968, singer Cass Elliot made her solo debut at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. However, she had tonsillitis, and her band had not rehearsed enough. She ended up canceling the two-week engagement after opening night.

In 1980, singer Bob Marley collapsed during a concert in Pittsburgh. He was flown to a hospital in New York. Marley never performed again; he died in 1981.

In 1988, the comedy “Empty Nest” premiered on NBC. The show was a spinoff of “The Golden Girls” and starred Richard Mulligan.

In 1990, Tennessee Ernie Ford was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 1992, the U.S. Postal Service announced a commemorative stamp booklet that included rock legends Bill Haley, Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley and Ritchie Valens, plus R&B stars Clyde McPhatter, Otis Redding and Dinah Washington.

In 1999, Michael Jackson’s wife, Debbie Rowe, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They were married in 1996.

In 2003, Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected governor of California.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Paul Hogan is 82. Singer Fred Cash of The Impressions is 81. Actor-comedian Chevy Chase is 78. Author R.L. Stine (“Goosebumps”) is 78. Country singer Susan Raye is 77. TV personality Sarah Purcell (“Real People”) is 73. Singer Airrion (AYR’-ee-uhn) Love of The Stylistics is 72. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 72. Singer Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool and the Gang is 71. Singer-guitarist Ricky Lee Phelps (Brothers Phelps, Kentucky Headhunters) is 68. Actor Michael Dudikoff (“American Ninja”) is 67. Comedian Darrell Hammond (“Saturday Night Live”) is 66. Actor Stephanie Zimbalist (“Remington Steele”) is 65. Actor Kim Wayans (“In The House,” ″In Living Color”) is 60. Singer Steve Perry of Cherry Poppin’ Daddies is 58. Actor Ian Hart (TV’s “Dirt”) is 57. Singer CeCe Winans is 57. Bassist C.J. Ramone of The Ramones is 56. Actor Karyn Parsons (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 55. Singer Teddy Riley is 55. Actor Emily Procter (“CSI: Miami”) is 53. Actor Dylan Neal (“Blood Ties,” ″Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 52. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 51. Actor Martin Henderson (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 47. Actor Kristanna Loken (“The L Word,” “Burn Notice”) is 42. Singer Byron Reeder of Mista is 42. Singer Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums is 42. Actor Nick Cannon is 41. Actor J.R. Ramirez (TV’s “Manifest”) is 41. Singer-songwriter Bruno Mars is 36. Actor Angus T. Jones (“Two and a Half Men”) is 28. Actor Molly Quinn (“Castle”) is 28. Actor Bella Thorne (TV’s “Shake It Up,” film “Midnight Sun”) is 24.

