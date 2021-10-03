On Oct. 3, 1941, the film “The Maltese Falcon” opened.

In 1945, ten-year-old Elvis Presley made his first public appearance in a talent show at the Mississippi-Alabama Dairy Show, singing “Old Shep.” He won second place and $5.

In 1954, “Father Knows Best” premiered on CBS.

In 1955, “Captain Kangaroo” premiered on CBS, and “The Mickey Mouse Club” made its debut on ABC.

In 1957, “The Woody Woodpecker Show” made its premiere on ABC.

In 1967, folk singer Woody Guthrie died in New York at the age of 55. Guthrie had been in the hospital for most of the last decade of his life, suffering from Huntington’s disease.

In 1998, actor Roddy McDowall died of cancer in Los Angeles. He was 70.

In 2000, singer-bassist Benjamin Orr of The Cars died of pancreatic cancer in Atlanta. He was 53.

In 2003, Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy was mauled by a white tiger during a performance in Las Vegas.

Today’s Birthdays: Composer Steve Reich is 85. Singer Chubby Checker is 80. Actor Alan Rachins (“Dharma and Greg”) is 79. Singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac is 72. Jazz saxophonist Ronnie Laws is 71. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 70. Actor Hart Bochner (BOK’-ner) (“Breaking Away”) is 65. Actor Peter Frechette (“Profiler”) is 65. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 62. Actor Jack Wagner is 62. Drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue is 59. Actor Janel Moloney (“The West Wing”) is 52. Singer Gwen Stefani (steh-FAH’-nee) of No Doubt is 52. Singer Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys is 50. Singer G. Love is 49. Actor Keiko Agena (KAY’-koh ah-GAYN’-ah) (“Gilmore Girls”) is 48. Actor Neve (NEV) Campbell is 48. Actor Lena Headey (HEE’-dee) (“Game of Thrones”) is 48. Singer India.Arie (ah-REE’) is 46. Rapper Talib Kweli (tuh-LIB’ kwah-LEE’) is 46. Actor Alanna Ubach (“Legally Blonde” movies) is 46. Actor Seann William Scott (movie “Dukes of Hazzard,” ″American Pie”) is 45. Actor Shannyn Sossamon (TV’s “Moonlight,” Film’s “The Rules of Attraction”) is 43. Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 42. Guitarist Mark King of Hinder is 39. Actor Tessa Thompson (“Westworld”) is 38. Country singer Cherrill Green of Edens Edge is 38. Country singer Drake White is 38. Actor Meagan Holder (“Pitch”) is 37. Actor Christopher Marquette (“Barry,” “Joan of Arcadia”) is 37. Singer-actor Ashlee Simpson is 37. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 33. Actor Alicia Vikander (“The Danish Girl,” “Ex Machina”) is 33. Actor Noah Schnapp (“Stranger Things”) is 17.

