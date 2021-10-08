On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
October 8, 2021 11:09 am
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 11, 2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Billy Joel; $5,047,976; $131.46.

2. Dead & Company; $1,883,188; $87.75.

3. Eric Clapton; $1,762,843; $161.69.

4. Bruno Mars; $1,528,050; $326.49.

5. Eric Church; $1,514,710; $105.95.

6. Zac Brown Band; $1,177,082; $68.94.

7. Maluma; $1,172,698; $116.59.

8. Grupo Firme; $1,157,999; $90.43.

9. James Taylor; $1,037,460; $111.75.

10. Blake Shelton; $961,860; $89.51.

11. Luke Bryan; $957,203; $62.35.

12. Usher; $927,706; $220.67.

13. Chris Stapleton; $878,871; $59.27.

14. Banda MS; $600,779; $102.29.

15. The String Cheese Incident; $476,501; $73.69.

16. Greta Van Fleet; $407,342; $58.90.

17. The Black Crowes; $396,318; $57.66.

18. Willie Nelson; $371,973; $76.25.

19. Sebastian Maniscalco; $314,198; $100.87.

20. Jeff Dunham; $268,069; $64.13.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

