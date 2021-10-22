Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

On Air: Business of Government Hour
The Associated Press
October 22, 2021 1:19 pm
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 25, 2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Dead & Company; $1,883,188; $87.75.

2. Eric Clapton; $1,762,843; $161.69.

3. Eric Church; $1,540,960; $103.74.

4. Bruno Mars; $1,510,425; $322.97.

5. Grupo Firme; $1,157,999; $90.43.

6. James Taylor; $1,072,213; $114.48.

7. Zac Brown Band; $1,040,460; $67.23.

8. Blake Shelton; $961,860; $89.51.

9. Maluma; $952,146; $108.92.

10. Usher; $917,039; $217.55.

11. Luke Bryan; $899,055; $63.91.

12. Chris Stapleton; $878,871; $59.27.

13. Alanis Morissette; $863,918; $59.20.

14. Marc Anthony; $840,246; $115.56.

15. Daryl Hall & John Oates; $609,877; $59.58.

16. Banda MS; $554,030; $99.87.

17. The Black Crowes; $413,231; $58.24.

18. Megadeth / Lamb Of God; $330,571; $46.30.

19. Gabriel Iglesias; $318,056; $61.61.

20. Sebastian Maniscalco; $313,436; $102.83.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

