On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Tuskegee band members threaten strike, demand more support

The Associated Press
October 26, 2021 9:30 am
1 min read
      

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — Members of the Tuskegee University marching band are threatening to quit performing at school events to protest what they say is a lack of resources and support.

Concerned members of the Marching Crimson Pipers released a statement Saturday through the Tuskegee Student Government Association complaining about conditions within the program, WSFA-TV reported. It cited a lack of funding that makes traveling performing difficult, a lack of qualified staff and insufficient communication about what’s on with band practices and performances.

“We will no longer allow the inefficient operation of a program that we pour countless hours of energy into. We will no longer allow ourselves to be exploited simply on the basis that we ‘signed up for it.’ And we will no longer allow for the apathetic nature that has been granted to us, as we strive to not only hold our leadership accountable but our fellow band members both current and future,’” said the statement.

Band representatives met with officials from the historically Black college on Monday, but no resolution was announced.

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.

A statement from Tuskegee President Charlotte Morris called the band an important part of the university family and said the administration looks forward to working with members to respond to their concerns.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First results from Perseverance mission show evidence of flash floods on Mars