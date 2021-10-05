On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
October 5, 2021 12:03 pm
< a min read
      

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Wish by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728611 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty – 9781250220264 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr – 9781982168452 – (Scribner)

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

4. Peril by Bob Woodward & Robert Costa – 9781982182939 – (Simon & Schuster)

5. Enemy at the Gates by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781982164904 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

6. Spark by Helen Hardt – 9781642633016 – (Waterhouse Press)

7. Fortune and Glory by Janet Evanovich – 9781982154868 – (Atria Books)

8. Absolute Zero (An Agent Zero Spy Thriller—Book #12) by Jack Mars – 9781094372921 – (Jack Mars)

9. The Last Graduate by Naomi Novik – 9780593128879 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. The Jailhouse Lawyer by James Patterson & Nancy Allen – 9780316280013 – (Little, Brown and Company)

        Read more: Entertainment News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
10|3 GIS-Pro 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks