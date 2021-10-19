US-Apple-Books-Top-10

On Air: Off The Shelf
The Associated Press
October 19, 2021 11:40 am
1. State of Terror by Hillary Clinton & Louise Penny – 9781982173692 – (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press)

2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles – 9780735222373 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty – 9781250220264 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

5. Silverview by John le Carré – 9780593490600 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Temptation After Dark by Marie Force – 9781952793325 – (HTJB, Inc.)

7. The Wish by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728611 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. 2 Sisters Detective Agency by Candice Fox & James Patterson – 9781538704608 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Midnight in Washington by Adam Schiff – 9780593231548 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Just One Chance by Carly Phillips – 9781954166028 – (CP Publishing)

