US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press
October 26, 2021 11:44 am
Movies US charts:

1. Free Guy

2. Old

3. After We Fell

4. Old Henry

5. The Protégé

6. The Addams Family 2

7. The Night House

8. Avatar

9. Halloween (2018)

10. Injustice

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Green Knight

2. CopShop

3. No Man of God

4. Bergman Island

5. What We Do In the Shadows

6. Hereditary

7. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

8. The Witch

9. The Grand Budapest Hotel

10. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

