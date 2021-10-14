On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
October 14, 2021 11:41 am
1 min read
      

1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

2. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

3. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” by Stephanie Grisham (Harper)

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

5. “The Butler” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doer (Scribner)

7. “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

9. “Kingdom of the Cursed” by Kerri Maniscalco (Jimmy Patterson)

10. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)

11. “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

12. “Foul Play” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

        Read more: Entertainment News

13. “Taste” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books)

14. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 7” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz Media)

15. “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

16. “Where Do We Go From Here?” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

17. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 12” by Gege Akutami (Viz Media)

18. “The Dying Citizen” by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic Books)

19. “It Ends With Us″ by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

20. “Little Blue Truck’s Halloween” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

21. “Feeding the Soul” by Tabitha Brown (William Morrow)

22. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

23. “Vanderbilt” by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe (Harper)

24. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

25. “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver 246th Navy Birthday message