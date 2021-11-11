On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee leaving post

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 10:06 am
1 min read
      

MILAN (AP) — Daniel Lee is leaving his job as creative director at Bottega Veneta after three years and creating the brand’s distinctive cloud-like bags and slip-on footwear.

Bottega Veneta did not give a reason for the surprise departure of the 35-year-old Lee, a British designer who joined the Italian fashion house in July 2018. The company, which revealed the news Wednesday, said a new creative organization would be announced soon.

The fashion house’s CEO, Leo Rongone, credited Lee’s creative vision with helping the brand grow over the last three years.

“He provided Bottega Veneta with a fresh perspective and a new sense of modernity, while remaining respectful of the brand’s 50-year heritage,’’ Rongone said in a statement.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

Lee joined Bottega Veneta, which is owned by the French group Kering, from Celine, where he was womenswear director.

His accessories enjoyed quick success at the Italian fashion house, especially the soft leather Pouch bags and square-toed pumps and sandals.

Lee took the top four prizes at the 2019 British Fashion Awards. His tenure also saw an abrupt change in marketing, leaving Bottega Veneta fans bemused when it disappeared from social media for a spell.

During the pandemic, as many fashion houses experimented with ways of communicating with clients and customers in the absence of live runway shows, Bottega Veneta opted for salon-style previews, first in London, then Berlin and Detroit.

Kering Chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault, said in a statement that Lee’s “singular vision made the house’s heritage relevant for today and put it back to the center of the fashion scene.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Centennial commemoration event held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery