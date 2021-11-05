On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

November 5, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to the president; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; FedEx CEO Fred Smith; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Richmond; Mayor-elect Eric Adams, R-N.Y.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta; Marc Short, former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence.

