List of winners at CMA Awards, led by Stapleton, Combs

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 11:22 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — List of winners at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards, held Wednesday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena:

Entertainer of the Year: Luke Combs.

Album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton.

Song: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson.

Vocal duo: Brothers Osborne.

Female vocalist: Carly Pearce.

Male vocalist: Chris Stapleton.

Music video: “half of my hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney).

Single: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton.

New artist: Jimmie Allen.

Vocal group: Old Dominion.

Musical event: “half of my hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney).

Musician: Jenee Fleenor, fiddle.

