Officials: 8 dead, many injured at Astroworld Fest in Texas

The Associated Press
November 6, 2021 3:12 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and several others have been injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena told reporters the compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred while Travis Scott was performing.

The surge happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries.

