The top Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:
1. Free Guy
2. Old
3. Stillwater
4. The Addams Family 2
5. Werewolves Within
6. Beetlejuice
7. The Green Knight
8. Old Henry
9. The Night House
10. Scream
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Werewolves Within
2. The Green Knight
3. Old Henry
4. Lamb
5. What We Do In the Shadows
6. Hereditary
7. CopShop
8. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
9. The Witch
10. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
