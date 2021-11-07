On Nov. 8, 1965, the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” premiered on NBC.

In 1968, a London court granted Cynthia Lennon a divorce from John Lennon. They had married in 1962.

Also in 1968, Jean Terrell replaced Diana Ross in The Supremes.

In 1971, Led Zeppelin released an untitled album that became known as “Led Zeppelin 4.”

In 1995, rapper Flavor Flav (FLAYV) was arrested on gun and drug charges while driving a cab in New York City. He had been released from prison two months earlier.

In 2011, rapper Heavy D collapsed outside his home in Beverly Hills, California. He died later at a hospital of a pulmonary embolism. He was 44.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Bonnie Bramlett is 77. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 72. Former “Entertainment Tonight” host Mary Hart is 71. Former Playboy CEO Christie Hefner is 69. Actor Alfre Woodard is 69. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 67. Guitarist Pearl Thompson (formerly Porl Thompson) of The Cure is 64. Singer-actor Leif (LAYF) Garrett is 60. TV chef Gordon Ramsay is 55. Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith is 54. Actor Parker Posey is 53. Singer Diana King is 51. Bassist Scott Devendorf of The National is 49. Actor Gretchen Mol is 49. Actor Matthew Rhys (REES) (“The Americans,” “Brothers and Sisters”) is 47. Actor Tara Reid (“Sharknado,” ″American Pie”) is 46. Singer Bucky Covington (“American Idol”) is 44. Actor Dania Ramirez (“Devious Maids,” ″Entourage”) is 42. TV personality Jack Osbourne (“The Osbournes”) is 36. Actor Jessica Lowndes (“90210″) is 33. Singer SZA (SIH’-zah) is 32. Singer-actor Riker Lynch (“Glee”) is 30. Singer Lauren Alaina (“American Idol”) is 27. Actor Van Crosby (“Splitting Up Together”) is 19.

