On Nov. 12, 1970, singer Jim Morrison performed with The Doors for the last time during a concert in New Orleans. Morrison died in July 1971.

In 1980, Bruce Springsteen earned his first number-one album, with “The River.”

In 1984, Madonna released her “Like A Virgin” album.

In 1987, musician Sly Stone showed up over an hour late to his comeback concert in Los Angeles. When he got there, he was arrested for nonpayment of child support.

In 1990, Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood was injured when he was struck by a car west of London.

Also in 1990, actor Eve Arden died of heart failure in Los Angeles at the age of 82. She had starred in the TV shows “Our Miss Brooks” and “The Mothers-In-Law.”

In 1991, talk show host Oprah Winfrey testified on Capitol Hill in favor of a bill aimed at making sure convicted child abusers aren’t hired to take care of children.

Today’s Birthdays: Playwright-actor Wallace Shawn (“The Princess Bride”) is 78. Singer Brian Hyland is 78. Keyboardist Booker T. Jones of Booker T. and the MG’s is 77. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 77. Singer Neil Young is 76. Guitarist Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult is 74. Country singer Barbara Fairchild is 71. Actor Megan Mullally (“Will and Grace”) is 63. Bassist David Ellefson (Megadeth) is 57. Actor Rebecca Wisocky (“Devious Maids”) is 50. Actor Radha (RAD’-ah) Mitchell (“Finding Neverland”) is 48. Actor Tamala Jones (“Castle,” ″The Brothers”) is 47. Actor Angela Watson (“Step By Step”) is 47. Singer Tevin Campbell is 45. Actor Ashley Williams (“Huff,” ″Good Morning, Miami”) is 43. Actor Cote de Pablo (“NCIS”) is 42. Actor Ryan Gosling is 41. Bassist Chris Huffman of Casting Crowns is 41. Actor Anne Hathaway is 39. Singer Omarion (B2K) is 37. Drummer Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes is 31.

