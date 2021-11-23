On Nov. 23, 1936, the first edition of Life magazine was published.

In 1959, the musical “Fiorello!” opened on Broadway. It was based on the story of New York City Mayor Fiorello La Guardia.

In 1964, the BBC banned the Rolling Stones from its airwaves after the band arrived late for two radio shows.

In 1974, singer-musician Gary Wright left the band Spooky Tooth for a solo career. He went on to have success with “Dream Weaver.”

In 1976, musician Jerry Lee Lewis was arrested outside Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion in Memphis. Authorities said he was brandishing a pistol and was demanding to see Presley. Lewis was charged with public intoxication and possession of a weapon.

In 1983, actor Mary Tyler Moore married cardiologist Robert Levine in New York.

In 1989, musician Paul McCartney began his first North American tour in more than a dozen years, playing the first of several shows in the Los Angeles area.

In 1992, country legend Roy Acuff died in Nashville at age 89. He had joined the Grand Ole Opry in the 1930s and appeared regularly up until several months before he died.

In 1995, director Louis Malle (LOO’-ee MAHL) died at his home in Beverly Hills, California, of complications from lymphoma. He was 63. He’s known for films like “Pretty Baby” and “My Dinner with Andre.” Also on that day, singer Junior Walker of Junior Walker and the All-Stars died of cancer in Battle Creek, Michigan. He was 64.

In 1996, Bob Hope set a record for the longest continuous contract in the history of radio and television when his last TV special aired. Hope had been with NBC for 60 years.

Also in 1996, actor Woody Harrelson and eight other environmental activists were arrested after scaling the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco as a protest to save redwood trees in northern California. The activists were accused of tying up traffic for hours.

In 2005, singers Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey (lah-SHAY’) announced their separation. Their divorce was finalized seven months later. They were married in 2002.

In 2008, Guns N’ Roses released their long-awaited album, “Chinese Democracy.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Franco Nero (“Django,” “Camelot”) is 80. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas (“Basic Instinct,” ″Showgirls”) is 77. Comedy writer Bruce Vilanch (vih-LANCH’) (“Hollywood Squares”) is 74. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 67. Actor Maxwell Caulfield (“The Colbys”) is 62. Actor John Henton (“The Hughleys,” ″Living Single”) is 61. “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts is 61. Singer-guitarist Ken Block of Sister Hazel is 55. Drummer Charlie Grover (Sponge) is 55. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield (“Family Law”) is 54. Actor Oded Fehr (OH’-ded fayr) (“The Mummy”) is 51. Rapper Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound is 49. Actor Page Kennedy (“Desperate Housewives”) is 45. Actor Kelly Brook (“Smallville”) is 42. Actor Lucas Grabeel (GRAY’-beel) (“High School Musical”) is 37. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (“Jersey Shore”) is 34. Singer-actor Miley Cyrus is 29. Actor Austin Majors (“NYPD Blue”) is 26. Actor Olivia Keville (KEV’-ihl) (“Splitting Up Together”) is 19.

