Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 11:06 am
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of November 22, 2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $9,608,276; $225.30.

2. “The Hella Mega Tour”; $3,767,190; $107.29.

3. Eagles; $2,572,052; $229.66.

4. Guns N’ Roses; $1,908,499; $147.46.

5. Eric Clapton; $1,804,715; $159.98.

6. Harry Styles; $1,780,507; $110.59.

7. Dead & Company; $1,657,378; $83.52.

8. Eric Church; $1,564,683; $103.25.

9. Lady Gaga; $1,455,707; $295.27.

10. J. Cole; $1,435,310; $112.99.

11. Bruno Mars; $1,356,580; $314.42.

12. Enrique Iglesias / Ricky Martin; $1,316,522; $116.01.

13. Alejandro Fernández; $1,298,218; $118.12.

14. Phish; $1,210,121; $85.37.

15. James Taylor; $1,118,912; $115.90.

16. Maroon 5; $1,093,687; $70.33.

17. Jonas Brothers; $1,015,941; $80.48.

18. Maluma; $1,004,591; $107.95.

19. Chris Stapleton; $983,154; $67.37.

20. Blake Shelton; $974,659; $93.10.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

