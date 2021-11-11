On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Twitter permanently bans Newsmax White House correspondent

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 5:07 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter says it has permanently banned Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson from its service for repeated violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

The social media company had earlier given Robinson a one-week ban for sending out a message to “Christians” that falsely claimed that COVID-19 vaccines contained a bioluminescent marker called Luciferase that allows people to be tracked.

Newsmax subsequently took her off the air for an investigation.

On Tuesday, Robinson briefly returned to social media, tweeting that “I’m back … on Twitter at least” and linking to an article she had written on Substack about the supposed marker. A Twitter spokesman said Thursday her account had been permanently banned.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Newsmax, which says it strongly supports the vaccine and urges its viewers to get the immunization, said it is reviewing Robinson’s case. The network said Tuesday that “we have no anticipated date she will return.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Health News Media News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Centennial commemoration event held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery