Entertainment News

US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 12:58 pm
< a min read
      

Movies US charts:

1. No Time to Die

2. Free Guy

3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

4. Old Henry

5. Old

6. Stillwater

7. The Suicide Squad (2021)

8. Apex

9. Jungle Cruise

10. Dangerous (2021)

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Old Henry

2. The Beta Test

3. The Green Knight

4. The Outpost (Director’s Cut)

5. Night Raiders

6. The Grand Budapest Hotel

7. One Shot

8. Lamb

9. The Diabetes Solution

10. Bergman Island

