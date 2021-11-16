US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:

1. No Time to Die

2. Free Guy

3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

4. Old Henry

5. Old

6. Stillwater

7. The Suicide Squad (2021)

8. Apex

9. Jungle Cruise

10. Dangerous (2021)

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Old Henry

2. The Beta Test

3. The Green Knight

4. The Outpost (Director’s Cut)

5. Night Raiders

6. The Grand Budapest Hotel

7. One Shot

8. Lamb

9. The Diabetes Solution

10. Bergman Island

