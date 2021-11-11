On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Entertainment News

US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 3:54 pm
3 min read
      

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 1′ by Rachel Smythe (Del Rey)

4. “Game On” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

5. “Better Off Dead” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

6. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Lord of the Rings” (illustrated) by J.R.R. Tolkien (Mariner)

8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

9. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

10. “State of Terror” by Clinton/Penny (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press)

11. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

12. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

13. “Our Country Friends” by Gary Shteyngart (Random House)

14. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)

15. “The Attic on Queen Street” by karen White (Berkley)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious” by David Venable (Ballantine)

2. “Immune” by Philipp Dettmer (Random House)

3. “The Lyrics” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

4. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

5. “The President and the Freedom Fighter” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

6. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

7. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

8. “Glitter Every Day” by Andy Cohen (Henry Holt and Co.)

9. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards” by Levy/Levy (Black Dog & Levanthal)

10. “The Age of A.I.” by Henry A. Kissinger et al. (Little, Brown)

11. “Woke Up This Morning” by Michael Imperioli (William Morrow)

12. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guinness World Records)

13. “Going There” by Katie Couric (Little, Brown)

14. “To Rescue the Republic” by Bret Baier (Custom House)

15. “Mox” by Jon Moxley (Permuted Press)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “All That Glitters” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “A Death Valley Christmas” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

3. “Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon” by Marc Cameron (Berkley)

4. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “The Perfect Christmas” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

6. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Pocket)

7. “Hell for Breakfast” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. “The Silent Wife” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

9. “The 19th Christmas” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Dune” (movie tie-in) by Frank Herbert (Ace)

11. “Autumn Nights” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

12. “Serpentine” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

13. Murder of Innocence” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Rodeo Christmas at Evergreen Ranch” by Maisey Yates (HQN)

15. “Yukon Justice” by Dana Mentink (Love Inspired Suspense)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Lore Olympus, Vol 1″ by Rachel Smythe (Del Rey)

2. “The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness” by Babylon Bee (Salem)

3. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

4. “My Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

5. “Attack on Titan 34” by Hajime Isayama (Kodansha)

6. “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Dune” (movie tie-in) by Frank Herbert (Ace)

8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delio Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “St. Joseph Sunday Missal (Catholic Book Publishing)

10. “Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love” by Murad/Ottolenghi (Clarkson Potter)

11. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

12. “The Searcher” by Tana French (Penguin Books)

13. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Win” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

